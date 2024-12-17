Opposition Unites Against 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

In a united front, various opposition leaders, most notably from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), have voiced strong objections to the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. This proposal seeks to synchronize polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move the opposition claims threatens Indian democracy.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasted the bill, condemning it as both unconstitutional and a danger to democratic principles. He argued for its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, highlighting his party's historical objections to this electoral uniformity. Ramesh speculated that the bill is the first step towards overhauling the Indian Constitution, a sentiment echoed by others in the opposition.

Reinforcing these concerns, Supriya Sule, a representative of the NCP-SCP, called for extensive discussions through a JPC. Further criticism came from other Congress MPs like Pramod Tiwari and K Suresh, who accused the government of using the bill to sidestep more pressing issues. They stressed the importance of protecting India's democratic and federal integrity against this legislative push.

(With inputs from agencies.)