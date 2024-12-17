Opposition Unites Against 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
India's opposition, including Congress and NCP-SCP MPs, opposes the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, labeling it unconstitutional and undemocratic. They call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss the bill's implications, fearing it could lead to a new constitution. Concerns emphasize preserving democracy and the federal system.
In a united front, various opposition leaders, most notably from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), have voiced strong objections to the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. This proposal seeks to synchronize polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move the opposition claims threatens Indian democracy.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasted the bill, condemning it as both unconstitutional and a danger to democratic principles. He argued for its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, highlighting his party's historical objections to this electoral uniformity. Ramesh speculated that the bill is the first step towards overhauling the Indian Constitution, a sentiment echoed by others in the opposition.
Reinforcing these concerns, Supriya Sule, a representative of the NCP-SCP, called for extensive discussions through a JPC. Further criticism came from other Congress MPs like Pramod Tiwari and K Suresh, who accused the government of using the bill to sidestep more pressing issues. They stressed the importance of protecting India's democratic and federal integrity against this legislative push.
