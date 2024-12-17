Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Intense Debate in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was abuzz with charged debate following the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills propose simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, marking a pivotal shift towards 'One Nation, One Election'.

The bill, presented by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, saw a vote where 269 members backed it, while 196 opposed. Despite the win, the bill will undergo meticulous scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), following Prime Minister Modi's earlier recommendation during a cabinet discussion. Alongside, amendments were proposed to align Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, and Puducherry's assembly elections with national polls.

Opposition voices, including Congress MP Manish Tewari and DMK's TR Baalu, raised constitutional concerns, questioning the bill's impact on federalism. They argued it undermines the Constitution's basic framework, emphasizing the autonomy of state assemblies. Similar sentiments were echoed by Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, emphasizing state legislative rights and challenging the bill's validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)