Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly in Odisha Over MP's Remarks on President

Odisha's BJP has demanded a response from BJD President Naveen Patnaik regarding controversial remarks made by BJD MP Sulata Deo about President Droupadi Murmu in the Rajya Sabha. Deo questioned Murmu's silence on significant local issues, sparking backlash from BJP, which views it as insulting to Odisha's pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:47 IST
Political Sparks Fly in Odisha Over MP's Remarks on President
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's ruling BJP is demanding a response from BJD President Naveen Patnaik following controversial remarks by BJD MP Sulata Deo in the Rajya Sabha.

Deo criticized President Droupadi Murmu, questioning her silence on pressing issues in Odisha, such as the RG Kar rape case and the unrest in Manipur.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal condemned the remarks, labeling them an affront to Murmu and demanding clarity on whether they reflect the BJD's official stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024