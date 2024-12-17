Political Sparks Fly in Odisha Over MP's Remarks on President
Odisha's BJP has demanded a response from BJD President Naveen Patnaik regarding controversial remarks made by BJD MP Sulata Deo about President Droupadi Murmu in the Rajya Sabha. Deo questioned Murmu's silence on significant local issues, sparking backlash from BJP, which views it as insulting to Odisha's pride.
Odisha's ruling BJP is demanding a response from BJD President Naveen Patnaik following controversial remarks by BJD MP Sulata Deo in the Rajya Sabha.
Deo criticized President Droupadi Murmu, questioning her silence on pressing issues in Odisha, such as the RG Kar rape case and the unrest in Manipur.
BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal condemned the remarks, labeling them an affront to Murmu and demanding clarity on whether they reflect the BJD's official stance.
