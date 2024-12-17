Syria's Currency Crisis: Depleting Dollar Reserves
Syria's caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir revealed the nation's foreign currency reserves are exceptionally low. This depletion stems from using reserves for food, fuel, and war efforts. Central bank reserves reportedly stand at around $200 million, with dollar reserves in the hundreds of millions.
Syria's economic struggles have surfaced as caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir disclosed that the country's foreign currency reserves are critically low.
Officials, both current and former, have pointed fingers at the extensive usage of these reserves to support essential supplies like food and fuel amid ongoing conflicts, as reported by Reuters.
The central bank's reserves are now reportedly around a mere $200 million, highlighting the nation's growing financial challenges.
