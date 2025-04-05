Left Menu

Karuna Munde's Legal Victory: Upholding Women's Rights

Karuna Munde celebrated a legal victory as a sessions court dismissed NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's appeal against paying her maintenance. The court upheld an earlier order for him to pay maintenance to Karuna, who asserts she is his first wife, and their daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:44 IST
  • India

A pivotal legal decision was reached on Saturday when the sessions court dismissed an appeal by former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, Dhananjay Munde. The appeal contested an order mandating him to provide financial maintenance to Karuna Munde, who claims to be his first wife.

Additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar upheld the Bandra magistrate's interim order. The decision required Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 monthly to Karuna Munde and Rs 75,000 to their daughter. This ruling has been hailed as a victory for truth by Karuna Munde.

Addressing reporters post-verdict, Karuna emphasized that the ruling demonstrated her legitimate status as Dhananjay Munde's first wife. She expressed that women, when truthful, can achieve justice despite systemic challenges, highlighting the rampant issues of abuse faced by many women.

