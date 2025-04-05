Kerala CM Slams RSS Article: A Prelude to Targeting Minorities?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned a recent article in an RSS publication, suggesting it signifies the Sangh Parivar's attempt to undermine minority communities, particularly the Catholic Church, by targeting their property.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan echoed Vijayan's sentiments, claiming that the article indicated the RSS was planning to acquire church property allegedly illegally leased during British rule. This coincided with the passage of the Waqf Bill, further fueling fears of a similar Church Bill.

Responding to the controversy, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the accusations, stating the article was retracted after being debunked. Meanwhile, Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany asserted that church properties were legally acquired and any forthcoming bill would be met with legal resistance if necessary.

