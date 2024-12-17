Prakash Javadekar Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Stand on Palestine

In a recent development, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar condemned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her public support of Palestine, which he termed as a display of duplicity and appeasement politics.

The criticism came after Priyanka Gandhi carried a bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it to Parliament, prompting Javadekar to allege that both she and her party have consistently failed to condemn Hamas for a recent terror attack against Israel.

Javadekar's statements highlight the ongoing tension between political parties in India regarding international conflicts, as Gandhi continues to express solidarity with Palestinians while condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)