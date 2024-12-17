Left Menu

Prakash Javadekar Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Stand on Palestine

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for expressing support for Palestine in Parliament. Gandhi displayed solidarity with Palestinians by carrying a 'Palestine' bag, which Javadekar claimed reflects Congress's alleged duplicity and appeasement politics regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:26 IST
In a recent development, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar condemned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her public support of Palestine, which he termed as a display of duplicity and appeasement politics.

The criticism came after Priyanka Gandhi carried a bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it to Parliament, prompting Javadekar to allege that both she and her party have consistently failed to condemn Hamas for a recent terror attack against Israel.

Javadekar's statements highlight the ongoing tension between political parties in India regarding international conflicts, as Gandhi continues to express solidarity with Palestinians while condemning Israeli actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

