Left Menu

West Eyes New Diplomacy in Damascus

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Western diplomats intensify engagement with Syria's new HTS-led administration. Amidst low currency reserves and ongoing sanctions, leaders urge Western nations to lift restrictions. Talks focus on rebuilding institutions and minority protections, while geopolitical dynamics shift with HTS's past al-Qaeda links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:06 IST
West Eyes New Diplomacy in Damascus
Bashar al-Assad Image Credit: kremlin.ru

In a significant geopolitical shift, Western diplomats are ramping up their engagement with Syria's new governing authorities in Damascus. On Tuesday, German and French officials are scheduled to meet with representatives of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration, following a meeting between British diplomats and the new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday evening. These talks mark a potential thaw in Western relations with Syria, nine days after Bashar al-Assad was ousted.

The new prime minister appointed by Sharaa's Islamist HTS group highlighted critical economic issues, stating that the country is struggling with low currency reserves and calling for an end to sanctions that have crippled Syria's economy. However, many Western states remain cautious, balancing these overtures against HTS's prior designation as a terrorist group and its historical links with al-Qaeda.

As Western states explore diplomatic engagements, challenges remain in navigating the legal and financial restrictions currently imposed on the HTS government. The European Union hinted that easing sanctions would require significant political reforms, emphasizing inclusive governance and minority rights protection as pre-conditions. With potential diplomatic changes on the horizon, the region witnesses a fragile yet dynamic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024