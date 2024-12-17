Russia Paves Path for Afghanistan and Syria Relations

In a significant move, Russia's parliament has passed legislation that could lead to the normalization of relations with groups currently designated as terrorist organizations, including the Afghan Taliban and Syria's new rulers.

This comes at a time when no country officially acknowledges the Taliban government after its rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, following the U.S. withdrawal. However, Russia has been nurturing its relationship with the Taliban, a group President Vladimir Putin identified as a key ally against terrorism in July.

Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya, has urged the removal of Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from Russia's terrorist list. This group recently overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, marking a potential shift in Russia's Middle Eastern policy stance.

