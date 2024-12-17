Left Menu

Russia Paves Path for Afghanistan and Syria Relations

Russia's parliament passed a law facilitating potential normalization of relations with Taliban-led Afghanistan and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria. This move could lift the terrorist designation on these groups, signaling a shift in diplomatic relations amidst Russia's growing ties with the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:09 IST
In a significant move, Russia's parliament has passed legislation that could lead to the normalization of relations with groups currently designated as terrorist organizations, including the Afghan Taliban and Syria's new rulers.

This comes at a time when no country officially acknowledges the Taliban government after its rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, following the U.S. withdrawal. However, Russia has been nurturing its relationship with the Taliban, a group President Vladimir Putin identified as a key ally against terrorism in July.

Meanwhile, Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya, has urged the removal of Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from Russia's terrorist list. This group recently overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, marking a potential shift in Russia's Middle Eastern policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

