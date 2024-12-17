Left Menu

Cyclone Chido: A Tragedy in Mayotte

Cyclone Chido has caused massive devastation in Mayotte, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity with France and assure assistance. France has mobilized rescue efforts using ships and aircraft amid fears of significant casualties. Modi conveyed confidence in France's resilience under President Macron's leadership.

Updated: 17-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte, stating India's readiness to support France.

France deployed ships and military aircraft to deliver aid to Mayotte, its Indian Ocean territory, as media reports suggest hundreds, possibly thousands, have perished in the storm, the worst in nearly 100 years.

Modi conveyed on social media his confidence in France's resilience under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, emphasizing that India stands in solidarity with the affected.

