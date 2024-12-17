Cyclone Chido: A Tragedy in Mayotte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte, stating India's readiness to support France.

France deployed ships and military aircraft to deliver aid to Mayotte, its Indian Ocean territory, as media reports suggest hundreds, possibly thousands, have perished in the storm, the worst in nearly 100 years.

Modi conveyed on social media his confidence in France's resilience under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, emphasizing that India stands in solidarity with the affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)