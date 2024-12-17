Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections

The Election Commission is set to assess preparations for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled before the current assembly's term ends on February 23. The review involves meetings with local poll officials, police, and political party representatives to finalize the election schedule for the 70-member assembly.

The Election Commission is poised to evaluate its readiness for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled for early next year, according to sources.

Meetings with local poll machinery officials, the police, and administration are part of the review process, aiming to ensure smooth electoral operations.

Interacting with representatives of various political parties, the Commission intends to finalize the election schedule. The current assembly's term concludes on February 23, necessitating elections beforehand.

