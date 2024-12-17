Delhi Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections

The Election Commission is poised to evaluate its readiness for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled for early next year, according to sources.

Meetings with local poll machinery officials, the police, and administration are part of the review process, aiming to ensure smooth electoral operations.

Interacting with representatives of various political parties, the Commission intends to finalize the election schedule. The current assembly's term concludes on February 23, necessitating elections beforehand.

