Historic Milestone: Indian National Congress Gears Up for Centenary Celebration

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal led preparations for centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session in Belagavi. The event, marking Gandhi's only presiding role, will feature a working committee meeting and public rally, focusing on challenging BJP policies and promoting Congress' ideology of love and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal reviewed plans for the centenary celebration of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The landmark event will occur on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi, where key political discussions will take place.

The Congress party will hold a major working committee meeting on December 26, followed by a public rally on December 27. Leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met to strategize the significance of the event, which Venugopal asserts will serve as a turning point in Indian politics.

The AICC meeting aims to address BJP's political ideology and influence. The celebration will also include unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, honoring his legacy of non-violence and equality. The political situation and differences in ideology between Congress and BJP will be key topics of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

