EU to Reopen Syrian Delegation Amid Complex Regional Dynamics

The European Union has announced plans to establish contact with Syria's new leadership and reopen its delegation in the war-torn country. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed these plans on Tuesday, stating the aim for the delegation to be fully operational.

Von der Leyen underscored the EU's commitment to increasing humanitarian aid to Syria, while also cautioning about the potential resurgence of Islamic State militants. She stressed the importance of preventing this while addressing Turkey's security concerns.

In addition to reopening the delegation, the EU seeks to engage directly with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group influential in the region. Germany, the United States, and Britain have expressed similar intentions to establish contact with the group.

