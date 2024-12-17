Congress Gears Up for Delhi Elections with Second Candidate List

The Congress party is gearing up for the Delhi assembly elections by preparing to release its second list of candidates next week. The party convened a meeting with the 21 candidates announced in their first list to discuss their campaign strategies.

A 'war room' is being established at the Delhi unit office to provide candidates with essential information, strategy, and support during the campaign. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav emphasized the significance of understanding constituency profiles through documents provided to each candidate.

The second list of candidates will feature a mix of women, youth, and experienced individuals, ensuring a balanced team. Party leaders urged candidates to engage with voters by highlighting the previous Congress-led initiatives for Delhi's development. AICC in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin assured candidates of his support throughout the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)