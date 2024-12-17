Tragic Loss During Artillery Training in Rajasthan

An Indian Army soldier has tragically died during an artillery deployment training exercise at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range, officials confirmed. The incident occurred on December 15, involving 31-year-old Gunner Chandra Prakash Patel from Uttar Pradesh.

Patel was performing his duties as a detachment commander in the Gun Battery when he was injured. The accident happened as he attempted to hook a gun to a towing vehicle, which lost traction on the ramp of a gun pit and slipped backwards. This unfortunate accident led to serious injuries.

Despite being rushed to a field hospital, Patel succumbed to his injuries. The local police have handed over his body to family members after a post-mortem. This incident highlights the dangers faced by soldiers during training exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)