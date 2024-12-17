Left Menu

Tragic Loss During Artillery Training in Rajasthan

An Indian Army soldier, Chandra Prakash Patel, tragically died during a training exercise in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The fatal incident occurred while performing his duties with the Gun Battery. A towing vehicle accident led to his untimely death despite immediate medical assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:52 IST
An Indian Army soldier has tragically died during an artillery deployment training exercise at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range, officials confirmed. The incident occurred on December 15, involving 31-year-old Gunner Chandra Prakash Patel from Uttar Pradesh.

Patel was performing his duties as a detachment commander in the Gun Battery when he was injured. The accident happened as he attempted to hook a gun to a towing vehicle, which lost traction on the ramp of a gun pit and slipped backwards. This unfortunate accident led to serious injuries.

Despite being rushed to a field hospital, Patel succumbed to his injuries. The local police have handed over his body to family members after a post-mortem. This incident highlights the dangers faced by soldiers during training exercises.

