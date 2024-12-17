Left Menu

Political Standoff: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology

The Congress has alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha reflect deep-seated animosity towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The party demanded an apology, accusing the BJP of harboring hatred for Ambedkar's legacy and Constitution. Congress leaders criticized Shah's comments as disdainful and disrespectful.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:08 IST
Political Standoff: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology
Amit Shah
In a heated political exchange, the Congress accused Home Minister Amit Shah of showing disdain for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar through his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, condemned Shah's comments, perceiving them as disrespectful to one of the key architects of the Indian Constitution.

The Congress, vociferously demanding an apology, leveled charges against the BJP and RSS, claiming they hold animosity towards Ambedkar's ideologies. Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal highlighted past BJP positions that allegedly exhibit a continuing disregard for Ambedkar's principles.

Shah, in his turn, critiqued Congress for alleged appeasement politics, suggesting their use of the Constitution as a mere tool for family-centric power play while ignoring the welfare of backward classes. The Home Minister's contentious speech marks yet another chapter in the ongoing political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

