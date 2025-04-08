Kerala Court Overturns Acquittals, Sentences RSS-BJP Workers for 2015 Murder

The Kerala High Court has overturned the acquittal of five RSS-BJP workers who were charged with the murder of JD(U) office bearer Deepak in 2015, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

The bench, consisting of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian, criticized the sessions court for its omission of crucial evidence.

The judgement highlighted the importance of ensuring justice to maintain public confidence in the legal system and warned that wrongful acquittals could encourage lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)