Left Menu

Kerala Court Overturns Acquittals, Sentences RSS-BJP Workers for 2015 Murder

The Kerala High Court has overturned the acquittal of five RSS-BJP workers for the 2015 murder of JD(U) office bearer Deepak in Thrissur, sentencing them to life imprisonment. The court criticized the sessions court for ignoring critical evidence and emphasized the importance of upholding social trust in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:00 IST
Kerala Court Overturns Acquittals, Sentences RSS-BJP Workers for 2015 Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has overturned the acquittal of five RSS-BJP workers who were charged with the murder of JD(U) office bearer Deepak in 2015, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

The bench, consisting of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian, criticized the sessions court for its omission of crucial evidence.

The judgement highlighted the importance of ensuring justice to maintain public confidence in the legal system and warned that wrongful acquittals could encourage lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025