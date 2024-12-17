Left Menu

Hema Malini Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amidst Intense Parliamentary Debate

Renowned actress and BJP MP Hema Malini endorses the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, emphasizing resource conservation and reduced legislative disruption. The bill, introduced in Lok Sabha, proposes simultaneous elections but faces opposition for allegedly undermining federalism and constitutional doctrine. Key members voice diverse perspectives on the legislative proposal.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:45 IST
BJP MP Hema Malini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MP and famed actress Hema Malini expressed strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on Tuesday, underscoring the advantages of synchronized elections. She pointed out that India's frequent elections disrupt her parliamentary duties due to the enforced model code of conduct.

Malini contends that consolidating elections would save financial resources, allowing reallocation towards critical sectors like health and education, aligning with concerns over the economic strain caused by frequent polling. She stated, 'In every country, elections are held only once, not like India where we have elections all the time.'

The contentious bill, proposing simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was introduced in Lok Sabha, with a vote resulting in 269 members in favor and 196 against. Despite formal support, the bill faces opposition from figures like Congress MP Manish Tewari, who claims it challenges the Constitution's basic structure doctrine, and DMK MP TR Baalu, who criticized it as anti-federal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

