Congress Secures Tentative Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. congressional negotiators reached a tentative agreement on a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, proposing $100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion for farmers. The bill, expected to pass soon, requires bipartisan support and aims to ensure continued government operations until March 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. congressional negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a stopgap funding bill aimed at averting a partial government shutdown. The proposed legislation includes approximately $100 billion in fresh disaster aid and $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers, confirmed both by Republican lawmakers and a Democratic source familiar with the discussions.

The legislative team is preparing to introduce the bill in the House of Representatives as early as Tuesday, with plans for a vote later in the week. The Senate looks to approve it before the current funding expires at midnight ET Friday, subsequently sending it to President Joe Biden for enactment. Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism about the ongoing bipartisan efforts: "We're almost there," he told reporters.

Despite a narrow 219-211 Republican majority in the House, Johnson has had to depend on Democratic backing to pass key legislation over the past year. Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar emphasized the need to scrutinize the bill's details carefully. Representative Glenn Thompson noted the importance of the $10 billion in economic aid for farmers, as crucial farm programs face expiration. Republican Representative Pete Sessions also highlighted the $100 billion allocation for disaster recovery efforts, with the legislation designed to maintain government funding through March 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

