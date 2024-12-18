Trump's Hush Money Conviction Controversy: Juror Misconduct Allegations Emerge

Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump have claimed juror misconduct in his criminal conviction case involving hush money payments to a porn star, though much of their court filing remains redacted.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged the allegations, filed anonymously, emphasizing the risk of public disclosure, as the Manhattan District Attorney criticized the defense for providing 'vague' allegations insufficient to warrant further investigation.

The controversy centers on charges of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels, prompting both legal teams to deliberate the implications for Trump's upcoming presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)