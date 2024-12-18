Left Menu

Trump's Hush Money Conviction Controversy: Juror Misconduct Allegations Emerge

Donald Trump's conviction related to hush money paid to a porn star faces allegations of juror misconduct, though details remain redacted. Questions about the fairness of the trial are being raised by Trump's legal team, while prosecutors argue the claims lack evidence. Trump's conviction marked the first time such a verdict was rendered against a U.S. president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:06 IST
Trump's Hush Money Conviction Controversy: Juror Misconduct Allegations Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump have claimed juror misconduct in his criminal conviction case involving hush money payments to a porn star, though much of their court filing remains redacted.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged the allegations, filed anonymously, emphasizing the risk of public disclosure, as the Manhattan District Attorney criticized the defense for providing 'vague' allegations insufficient to warrant further investigation.

The controversy centers on charges of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels, prompting both legal teams to deliberate the implications for Trump's upcoming presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024