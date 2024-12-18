Raut Challenges BJP's Agenda Amidst Maharashtra Political Turmoil

In a fiery statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has slammed the recently introduced 'One Nation, One Election' bill, labeling it a deliberate effort to dismantle India's federal framework. In a stark accusation, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spends the most in elections, aiming for centralized control.

Raut also took issue with Union Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. Ambedkar, calling it an 'insult' and promising opposition scrutiny over the remarks in the Rajya Sabha. He criticized the BJP's focus on the Gandhi family, implying it stemmed from a lack of substantive achievements.

Meanwhile, political tension in Maharashtra escalates as NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was excluded from the cabinet by the Mahayuti government. Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's willingness, NCP chief Ajit Pawar blocked Bhujbal's induction. Raut noted Bhujbal's strong political independence while a protest erupted over the exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)