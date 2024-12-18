Left Menu

Parliament Disrupted as Controversy Over Amit Shah's Remarks Intensifies

As protests erupt in Parliament over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, legislative proceedings are temporarily halted. Congress MP Manickam Tagore spearheads opposition, accusing Shah of undermining Ambedkar's legacy. Concurrently, major constitutional amendment bills focus on electoral reforms face scrutiny and opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:33 IST
Parliament Disrupted as Controversy Over Amit Shah's Remarks Intensifies
Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing tumult, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2:00 PM today. The adjournment came after opposition parties staged protests within Parliament premises. They were protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in the Rajya Sabha concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In response, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion about Shah's comments. Tagore's motion accused the Home Minister of 'insulting' Ambedkar's legacy, a move that he claims has offended the sentiments of many.

During a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, Shah criticized the Congress for frequently using Ambedkar's name, suggesting that the party only does so for political gain. Tagore countered this by labeling Shah's remarks as both blasphemous and undermining Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha introduced the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, proposing simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill was met with opposition, citing that it threatens India's federal structure and aims to centralize power. The bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The legislative session also saw the introduction of amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, among others, to align with the simultaneous election proposal. Opposition leaders have expressed concerns citing a potential impact on the basic tenets of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024