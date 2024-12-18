Parliament Disrupted as Controversy Over Amit Shah's Remarks Intensifies

Amid the ongoing tumult, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2:00 PM today. The adjournment came after opposition parties staged protests within Parliament premises. They were protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in the Rajya Sabha concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In response, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion about Shah's comments. Tagore's motion accused the Home Minister of 'insulting' Ambedkar's legacy, a move that he claims has offended the sentiments of many.

During a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, Shah criticized the Congress for frequently using Ambedkar's name, suggesting that the party only does so for political gain. Tagore countered this by labeling Shah's remarks as both blasphemous and undermining Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha introduced the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, proposing simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill was met with opposition, citing that it threatens India's federal structure and aims to centralize power. The bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The legislative session also saw the introduction of amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, among others, to align with the simultaneous election proposal. Opposition leaders have expressed concerns citing a potential impact on the basic tenets of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)