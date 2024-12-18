BRS Protests for Auto Rickshaw Drivers and Musi River Revamp Challenge

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao and party MLAs staged a protest on Wednesday, donning auto rickshaw driver attire to advocate for their rights in Telangana. They demanded that the Congress-led administration, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fulfill its election manifesto promises pertaining to auto rickshaw drivers.

Rama Rao urged the government to establish a welfare board, provide a monthly subsistence allowance of Rs 12,000, ensure insurance, and expedite other commitments made in the manifesto. In parallel, BRS leader MLC K Kavitha voiced criticism over the state's proposed Musi River beautification scheme, warning about potential displacement of the economically underprivileged in favor of real estate enterprises.

Kavitha condemned the demolition of over 16,000 homes near the Musi River, questioning the lack of a comprehensive plan. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced initiatives to transform historic Musi River buildings into tourist attractions, emphasizing the state's dual goals of promoting tourism and maintaining welfare policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)