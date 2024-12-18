Farmers Halt Trains in Punjab for Minimum Support Price Demands
Farmers in Punjab led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha staged a 'Rail Roko' protest, paralyzing train routes for three hours to pressure the government into meeting their demands such as a legal guarantee for minimum support prices and other agrarian reforms.
Farmers across Punjab blocked train routes Wednesday, spearheaded by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, demanding the government to accede to their several demands.
Protest sites stretched across Moga, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and more, with leaders ensuring disruption from noon to 3 pm in a bid to enforce their call for a legally-binding minimum support price on crops.
Alongside MSP guarantees, demands include debt waivers, pensions for farmers, tariff hikes cessation, police case withdrawals, and justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri victims. The protests resonate a continued struggle since marches to Delhi were impeded earlier this year.
