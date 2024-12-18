Political Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticized the Congress for disrupting parliamentary proceedings over comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar, accusing the opposition of distorting Shah's remarks.

Congress MPs displayed posters of Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha, demanding an apology from Shah and raising slogans as tensions escalated.

Rijiju condemned the circulation of a misrepresented clip of Shah's speech, arguing that it mischaracterized Shah's claim that Congress had historically insulted Ambedkar. Rijiju asserted that the Modi government, in contrast, honors Ambedkar, criticizing Congress for past electoral and political mistreatment of the leader.

