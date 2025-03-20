India is going to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026: HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxals killed by security forces.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
India is going to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026: HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxals killed by security forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Profile Arrest: Pakistani Security Forces Capture Suspected Terrorist
Clashes Erupt in Syria's Coastal Region as Security Forces Confront Assad Loyalists
Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Syria in Turmoil: Mass Violence Erupts Between Assad Loyalists and Security Forces
UAE Condemns Attacks on Syrian Security Forces