Defense Department Repatriates Guantanamo Detainees to Malaysia

The U.S. Department of Defense has repatriated two Guantanamo Bay detainees, Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, to Malaysia. The men, who pled guilty to multiple offenses, will participate in a reintegration program in Malaysia, as confirmed by the Malaysian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the repatriation of two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysia. The move involves Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, both of whom have admitted guilt to various offenses under a Military Commission.

According to a statement from the Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin notified Congress on November 14, 2024, about the plans for the detainees' return. This decision was met with coordination with Malaysian authorities to ensure a secure transfer process.

The Malaysian government has expressed intentions to initiate a reintegration program for the two men, marking a step forward in diplomatic cooperation and humane treatment of former detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

