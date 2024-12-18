Defense Department Repatriates Guantanamo Detainees to Malaysia

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the repatriation of two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Malaysia. The move involves Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep, both of whom have admitted guilt to various offenses under a Military Commission.

According to a statement from the Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin notified Congress on November 14, 2024, about the plans for the detainees' return. This decision was met with coordination with Malaysian authorities to ensure a secure transfer process.

The Malaysian government has expressed intentions to initiate a reintegration program for the two men, marking a step forward in diplomatic cooperation and humane treatment of former detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)