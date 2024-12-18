Georgia's Political Struggle: A Call for EU Intervention

In a dramatic appeal to the European Union, Georgia's outgoing president has urged the bloc to press her country's pro-Russian government for a new election amid escalating tensions and police crackdowns on peaceful protestors.

Protests erupted following the governing Georgian Dream party's decision to halt EU accession talks. The EU has imposed limited restrictions on Georgian officials but is criticized for not fully leveraging its influence as Georgia's principal donor and market.

As Georgia’s new president took office amid allegations of rigged elections, the call for action comes on the eve of an EU summit, with leaders expected to condemn police actions while urging Georgia to respect democratic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)