Political Maneuvering: Congress and BJP Set to Debate Simultaneous Elections Bills

The Congress and BJP, along with other party representatives, are preparing to scrutinize two proposed bills for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The bills, which include a constitutional amendment, have sparked debate, with opposition parties calling them an attack on federalism, while BJP allies defend their potential benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:12 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

In the latest political developments, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari are poised to be significant voices in the parliamentary panel to review two new bills proposing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. They are likely to be joined by Kalyan Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress and P Wilson from the DMK, according to insider information.

The BJP, despite remaining silent on its final selections, is expected to have strong representation in the joint parliamentary committee. Speculation is rife that experienced MPs such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur are on the shortlist. Allies Shrikant Shinde from Shiv Sena and Sanjay Jha from JD(U) are also potential members of this key panel, which is anticipated to comprise 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs.

As political parties finalize their nominations, the government will propose a motion to delegate the bills for committee evaluation in the Lok Sabha. With an abundance of support within Parliament, the BJP and its allies are poised to dominate the panel's majority, considering Priyanka Gandhi's critique of the bills as 'anti-constitutional' and contrary to India's federal structure, which the BJP and its allies refute, emphasizing the bills' capacity to streamline development by reducing election frequency and costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

