Congress and BJP Gear Up for 'One Nation, One Election' Debate

Congress representatives Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, along with key political figures from opposition parties, are set to scrutinize two bills that propose simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The joint committee of Parliament will debate these controversial proposals, reflecting a federalism dispute within the political spectrum.

The BJP, maintaining a discreet silence, is expected to appoint seasoned MPs such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur to the committee. Party allies including the Shiv Sena and JD(U) may also play a significant role in the panel, which will be composed of 21 MPs from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Amidst a fiery political backdrop, other parties have communicated their selections for the panel. Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi has labeled the bills as ''anti-constitutional,'' claiming they pose a threat to the nation's federal structure. Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies defend the move as a way to streamline election spending and enhance developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)