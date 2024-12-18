Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a strong attack on Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. This criticism was aimed at Shah's recent statements in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the Congress of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political gain.

Kharge, addressing a press conference, called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his position if the home minister doesn't voluntarily resign. Kharge emphasized that Shah's behavior was a disgrace to the memory of Ambedkar, a cherished figure in the Dalit community, and demanded a public apology.

In defense, Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts in commemorating Ambedkar, including initiatives undertaken during its governance. He further questioned the Congress's authenticity in honoring Ambedkar, citing historical disagreements, including Ambedkar's resignation from a Congress-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)