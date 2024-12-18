Left Menu

Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on B R Ambedkar, urging Prime Minister Modi to dismiss Shah. Shah had remarked that Congress frequently invoked Ambedkar's name, and Kharge demanded an apology for insulting the Dalit icon. Shah defended his stance by highlighting the BJP's contributions to Ambedkar's legacy.

Updated: 18-12-2024 18:24 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a strong attack on Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. This criticism was aimed at Shah's recent statements in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the Congress of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political gain.

Kharge, addressing a press conference, called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his position if the home minister doesn't voluntarily resign. Kharge emphasized that Shah's behavior was a disgrace to the memory of Ambedkar, a cherished figure in the Dalit community, and demanded a public apology.

In defense, Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts in commemorating Ambedkar, including initiatives undertaken during its governance. He further questioned the Congress's authenticity in honoring Ambedkar, citing historical disagreements, including Ambedkar's resignation from a Congress-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

