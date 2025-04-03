Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Terms Waqf Bill a 'Brazen Assault' on Constitution

Sonia Gandhi criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution. Passed in Lok Sabha, the bill is part of the BJP's strategy to polarize society, she claimed. Gandhi also addressed other constitutional concerns and urged Congress MPs to counter BJP's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:22 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: AICC) Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, describing it as a deliberate tactic by the BJP to maintain societal polarization.

Following the Lok Sabha's passage of the bill, Gandhi expressed her concerns over the manner in which it was 'bulldozed' through the legislative process. She labeled the One Nation, One Election Bill as yet another constitutional subversion to be opposed by the party.

Gandhi urged all Congress MPs, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, to expose the Modi government's failings and safeguard civil liberties. She accused the government of repackaging past initiatives as new accomplishments and criticized the disruptions preventing opposition voices from being heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

