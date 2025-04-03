Rajya Sabha Prepares for Fierce Debate on Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

In a significant political development, Union Minister JP Nadda, along with the BJP National President, will address the Rajya Sabha concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 at 1 pm on Thursday. The bill, which has sparked considerable controversy, was cleared by the Lok Sabha following a marathon 12-hour debate.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal criticized opposition parties for allegedly attempting to create divisions based on faith, while affirming that the government has no interest in interfering with Muslim community affairs. MP Damodar Agarwal accused detractors of playing political games, insisting that the reformed bill aims to support poor and orphaned Muslims.

The oppositional INDIA bloc has expressed strong disapproval, with Congress MP Imran Masood labeling the day of the bill's Lok Sabha passage as a 'black day'. Despite the controversy, the ruling alliance argues that the bill will enhance transparency and efficiency of Waqf boards, addressing past administrative shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)