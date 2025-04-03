Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Prepares for Fierce Debate on Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

Union Minister JP Nadda, alongside BJP's National President, will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, following its passage in the Lok Sabha amid heated discussions. The bill, which the opposition claims targets Muslim communities, aims to improve Waqf property management in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:04 IST
Rajya Sabha Prepares for Fierce Debate on Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Union Minister JP Nadda, along with the BJP National President, will address the Rajya Sabha concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 at 1 pm on Thursday. The bill, which has sparked considerable controversy, was cleared by the Lok Sabha following a marathon 12-hour debate.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal criticized opposition parties for allegedly attempting to create divisions based on faith, while affirming that the government has no interest in interfering with Muslim community affairs. MP Damodar Agarwal accused detractors of playing political games, insisting that the reformed bill aims to support poor and orphaned Muslims.

The oppositional INDIA bloc has expressed strong disapproval, with Congress MP Imran Masood labeling the day of the bill's Lok Sabha passage as a 'black day'. Despite the controversy, the ruling alliance argues that the bill will enhance transparency and efficiency of Waqf boards, addressing past administrative shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025