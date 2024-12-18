Sarkozy's Uphill Legal Battle After Conviction

France's highest judicial authority, the Cour de Cassation, confirmed former President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for corruption and influence peddling, maintaining a sentence that involves wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet for a year.

Sarkozy's lawyer, Patrice Spinosi, announced plans to appeal to the European Court for Human Rights, highlighting Sarkozy's intent to use every legal avenue available to challenge the ruling while complying with current constraints.

The former president, still a prominent figure in French political circles, faces additional charges related to alleged illicit funding from Libya in 2007, alongside existing convictions for attempting to bribe a judge and influence peddling for insider information.

(With inputs from agencies.)