Greece Conditions EU Support for Albania on Minority Rights

Greece announced its support for Albania's European Union membership attempt, imposing a condition that Albania must respect the rights of its ethnic Greek minority. This announcement comes from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, highlighting the delicate relations between the two nations.

The bilateral ties between Athens and Tirana have faced challenges, particularly after the arrest of ethnic Greek politician Fredis Beleris during a mayoral election campaign in Himare. Beleris, associated with Greece's New Democracy party, secured a seat in the European Parliament, which facilitated his release.

Mitsotakis emphasized that Albania's pathway to the EU is conditional. The nation's compliance with property and other rights for its Greek minority stands as a crucial factor. Additionally, Greece's Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, stated during a meeting with Serbia's Marko Djuric, Greece's support for Serbia's efforts to join the EU, citing geopolitical needs.

