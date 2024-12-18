Simultaneous Polls Controversy: India's Move Towards 'One Nation, One Election'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised concerns over the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, suggesting it is an attempt by the central government to transition India into a presidential system of governance. Chowdhury stated his refusal to participate in the high-level committee on simultaneous elections, labeling the exercise both futile and logistically unsustainable, while warning against its threat to India's federal structure.

The bill, which proposes holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid significant opposition. Congress sources revealed that leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdev Bhagat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala will be involved in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) deliberations. Critics argue that the bill could disproportionately favor the ruling party, potentially centralizing power and undermining regional parties' influence.

The legislation, approved by the Cabinet last week, saw a divided house with 269 votes in favor and 196 against when introduced. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming to facilitate the process. Home Minister Amit Shah noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted on JPC scrutiny for thorough discussion.

