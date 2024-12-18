Clear of Charges: Dutch Banks' Executive Verdicts

Dutch prosecutors have announced that they will not be pursuing criminal charges against former executives of ING and ABN Amro. This decision comes after a thorough investigation into whether these executives did enough to prevent money laundering within their institutions.

The investigations concluded that there was insufficient evidence to hold Ralph Hamers, ING's former Chief Executive, and Gerrit Zalm, ABN Amro's former CEO, criminally responsible. Both banks had previously faced hefty fines over similar allegations.

Ralph Hamers expressed relief at the conclusion, stating it was a 'logical and just' decision. While Zalm could not be reached for immediate comment, it is anticipated that he will respond later.

(With inputs from agencies.)