Evacuations, Ceasefire Talks, and Border Breaches: Tensions Rise in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order in central Gaza on Wednesday, despite signs of progress in ceasefire talks with Hamas in the ongoing 14-month conflict. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee announced an offensive was imminent, urging residents to relocate to a 'humanitarian zone.'

Ceasefire negotiations resumed, proposing a six-week pause where Hamas would release hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy met Israeli leaders to discuss the peace process.

In other developments, Israeli settlers momentarily crossed into Lebanon, prompting increased military tension. Meanwhile, domestic pressure mounts as Israeli students demand faster resolution to hostage situations, and Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to face corruption trial proceedings.

