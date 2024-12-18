Evacuations, Ceasefire Talks, and Border Breaches: Tensions Rise in Israeli-Hamas Conflict
Tensions escalate in the Israeli-Hamas conflict as Israel orders more evacuations in Gaza, even while Israel and Hamas negotiate a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers cross into Lebanon, and Israeli students protest for the release of hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu testifies in corruption trials amidst the ongoing war.
The Israeli military issued an evacuation order in central Gaza on Wednesday, despite signs of progress in ceasefire talks with Hamas in the ongoing 14-month conflict. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee announced an offensive was imminent, urging residents to relocate to a 'humanitarian zone.'
Ceasefire negotiations resumed, proposing a six-week pause where Hamas would release hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy met Israeli leaders to discuss the peace process.
In other developments, Israeli settlers momentarily crossed into Lebanon, prompting increased military tension. Meanwhile, domestic pressure mounts as Israeli students demand faster resolution to hostage situations, and Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to face corruption trial proceedings.
