Sri Lankan President's Diplomatic Moves: Bridging Nations with Strategic Alliances

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to visit China soon, following his inaugural foreign visit to India since taking office. Chinese preparations are underway to welcome him, reflecting the significance of the diplomatic engagement.

During a meeting with CPPCC Vice-Chairwoman Qin Boyong, Dissanayake expressed appreciation for China's assistance with debt restructuring and economic recovery efforts in Sri Lanka. The talks emphasized strengthening bilateral ties, exploring key infrastructure projects, and enhancing future collaborations.

In addition, plans to resume maritime research halted previously and potential business ventures in the Hambantota investment zone were discussed. The Hambantota port, under a Chinese lease, continues to be a focal point amid concerns from India regarding Chinese maritime activities in the region.

