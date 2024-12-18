French Senate Approves Special Law to Uphold Public Services Amidst Budget Strife

The French Senate has given its formal approval to a special law that aims to maintain essential state functions and ensure public services continue without interruption. This move comes after prior approval by the lower house last week.

The temporary legislation serves as a stopgap while France's new government works on a comprehensive budget bill, expected to be revealed in early 2025. The country needs a stable fiscal plan after Francois Bayrou took the position of Prime Minister, following the collapse of Michel Barnier's government.

Bayrou faces significant pressure to address France's looming deficit and secure parliamentary backing for the budget. The complexities surrounding the 2025 budget have led to political turmoil, with left-wing leaders hinting at potential challenges to Bayrou if he bypasses parliamentary votes to enact the budget.

