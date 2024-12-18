BJP Accuses AAP of Fake Caste Certificate Scam in Delhi
The BJP has accused the AAP government in Delhi of issuing fake caste certificates, depriving the SC community of reservation benefits. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva demanded a CBI inquiry, claiming eight fake certificates have been linked to education and government job placements. AAP countered, saying the revenue department, under the lieutenant governor's purview, issues these certificates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, alleging it issued fraudulent caste certificates.
These actions reportedly deprive the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of reservation benefits, as described by BJP President Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference. The party is demanding a CBI investigation, with claims that eight identified individuals used fake certificates to gain education and job placements, sparking concerns about a larger scam.
The AAP, however, refutes these allegations, stating that the issuance of caste certificates falls under the revenue department, which is managed by the lieutenant governor, thus distancing themselves from potential corruption investigations.
