Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Economic Offenders, Cancels Bail in Major Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has highlighted the seriousness of economic crimes, canceling anticipatory bail for those involved in a massive fraud case, emphasizing that such offenses pose threats to national financial health. It urged lower courts to handle non-bailable warrants sternly and stressed adherence to legal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:37 IST
Supreme Court Slams Economic Offenders, Cancels Bail in Major Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored the gravity of economic offenses on Wednesday, emphasizing that these crimes, characterized by intricate conspiracies and major public fund losses, require a stern legal approach.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale highlighted the irregularity of granting anticipatory bail to individuals persistently evading court proceedings in the significant Rs 9,000 crore Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society fraud case.

Raising concerns over the handling of such offenses, the bench recommended non-bailable warrants and meticulous legal processes, criticizing past orders that ignored mandatory conditions and were deemed legally unsustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025