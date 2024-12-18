Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Defends Government Amid Farmer Protests

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauds BJP's farmer support efforts, noting reduced fertilizer prices under Modi's supervision. He criticizes Congress's past inaction and backs ‘One Nation-One Election’ for development. Farmers reject Supreme Court panel, demanding dialogue directly with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:34 IST
Haryana CM Saini Defends Government Amid Farmer Protests
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the BJP government's initiatives to aid farmers, particularly in stabilizing fertilizer prices. Saini claimed the current administration, under Narendra Modi, successfully offered Urea and DAP fertilizers at reduced rates, contrasting sharply with the alleged neglect by the Congress during its previous governance. "Our government provided these essential fertilizers at much lower prices to farmers," Saini asserted, emphasizing the past government's alleged anti-farmer policies.

Saini further highlighted the Congress party's failure to control the soaring prices during their tenure, with costs reportedly climbing from Rs 400 to Rs 1200. He also advocated for the 'One Nation-One Election' initiative, arguing it can conserve national resources and streamline developmental projects. Expressing his disappointment in Congress's opposition to the measure, he accused them of stalling national progress.

Meanwhile, farmer protests intensified at the Khanauri border as dissenting voices rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee. Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated the committee has been ineffective in addressing farmers' concerns promptly. Pandher stated, "Any future discussions will be with the central government once they show willingness to engage." The agricultural community has expressed doubts regarding the committee's commitment and is insisting on direct negotiations with central authorities.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border for over three weeks, criticized the committee's delayed response and lack of sensitivity towards their plight. Dallewal stated their reluctance to engage with the committee, instead opting for talks with the central government if genuine dialogues are offered. These developments underscore ongoing tensions as farmers continue to rally for their rights and demands.

In response, the Supreme Court had previously established a committee led by retired Justice Nawab Singh to address ongoing grievances, though its effectiveness remains contested among the agricultural cohorts. As protests sustain, the government's response and future negotiations remain closely monitored developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024