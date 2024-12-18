Haryana CM Saini Defends Government Amid Farmer Protests

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commended the BJP government's initiatives to aid farmers, particularly in stabilizing fertilizer prices. Saini claimed the current administration, under Narendra Modi, successfully offered Urea and DAP fertilizers at reduced rates, contrasting sharply with the alleged neglect by the Congress during its previous governance. "Our government provided these essential fertilizers at much lower prices to farmers," Saini asserted, emphasizing the past government's alleged anti-farmer policies.

Saini further highlighted the Congress party's failure to control the soaring prices during their tenure, with costs reportedly climbing from Rs 400 to Rs 1200. He also advocated for the 'One Nation-One Election' initiative, arguing it can conserve national resources and streamline developmental projects. Expressing his disappointment in Congress's opposition to the measure, he accused them of stalling national progress.

Meanwhile, farmer protests intensified at the Khanauri border as dissenting voices rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee. Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated the committee has been ineffective in addressing farmers' concerns promptly. Pandher stated, "Any future discussions will be with the central government once they show willingness to engage." The agricultural community has expressed doubts regarding the committee's commitment and is insisting on direct negotiations with central authorities.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border for over three weeks, criticized the committee's delayed response and lack of sensitivity towards their plight. Dallewal stated their reluctance to engage with the committee, instead opting for talks with the central government if genuine dialogues are offered. These developments underscore ongoing tensions as farmers continue to rally for their rights and demands.

In response, the Supreme Court had previously established a committee led by retired Justice Nawab Singh to address ongoing grievances, though its effectiveness remains contested among the agricultural cohorts. As protests sustain, the government's response and future negotiations remain closely monitored developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)