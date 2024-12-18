Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Twisting Ambedkar Remarks

Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of misconstruing his comments on B R Ambedkar, labeling the party as 'anti-Ambedkar' after Constitution discussions in Rajya Sabha. Shah criticized Congress for misleading tactics and asserted the BJP's commitment to upholding Ambedkar's legacy, countering the opposition's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:42 IST

Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of distorting his remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, saying the opposition party's actions mark it as 'anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation' following a Constitution discussion.

Shah claimed that Congress lacks answers and resorts to misrepresentation, dragging even Prime Minister Narendra Modi into its tactics to create public uproar. The BJP stalwart insisted that his party cherishes Ambedkar's contributions and ideology.

Refuting resignation demands made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah joked that stepping down would not allay the party's troubles in opposition. He also challenged narratives used by the opposition INDIA bloc, hinting at internal disunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

