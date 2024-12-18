Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Twisting Ambedkar Remarks

In a fiery press conference, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of distorting his remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, saying the opposition party's actions mark it as 'anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation' following a Constitution discussion.

Shah claimed that Congress lacks answers and resorts to misrepresentation, dragging even Prime Minister Narendra Modi into its tactics to create public uproar. The BJP stalwart insisted that his party cherishes Ambedkar's contributions and ideology.

Refuting resignation demands made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah joked that stepping down would not allay the party's troubles in opposition. He also challenged narratives used by the opposition INDIA bloc, hinting at internal disunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)