Waqf Amendment Faces Supreme Court Challenge Over Constitutional Concerns
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq challenges the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing the new amendments infringe on the fundamental rights of the Muslim community. The petition particularly contests the removal of 'Waqf by user' and non-Muslim inductions in Waqf councils.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party's Zia Ur Rehman Barq, representing Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has petitioned the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The legislation, Barq contends, violates fundamental rights, citing the removal of "Waqf by user," the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils, and a five-year restriction affecting Muslims.
Advocate Suleman Khan, representing Barq, criticized the amendments, describing them as unconstitutional and arbitrary. He asserted that the removal of "Waqf by user" risks dispossessing the Muslim community of rightful properties designated as Waqf. Moreover, the non-Muslim membership in Waqf councils and boards is viewed as interference in Muslim religious matters.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, enacted after substantial parliamentary discussion, seeks to revise existing laws from 1995 and 2013. However, opposition members, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others, have voiced concerns, leading them to join Barq in seeking judicial intervention from the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' Kits to Muslim Community in Rajasthan
Tragedy in Mandalay: Earthquake Devastation Bears Heavily on Myanmar's Muslim Community
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Muslim Community during Ramadan
Trump's Diplomatic Pillar: Promises to the Muslim Community
Yogi Adityanath Strikes Back at Samajwadi Party: A Clash Over Cows and Cultural Heritage