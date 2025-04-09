Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Faces Supreme Court Challenge Over Constitutional Concerns

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq challenges the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing the new amendments infringe on the fundamental rights of the Muslim community. The petition particularly contests the removal of 'Waqf by user' and non-Muslim inductions in Waqf councils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:37 IST
Waqf Amendment Faces Supreme Court Challenge Over Constitutional Concerns
SP leader Zia Ur Rehman (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party's Zia Ur Rehman Barq, representing Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has petitioned the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The legislation, Barq contends, violates fundamental rights, citing the removal of "Waqf by user," the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils, and a five-year restriction affecting Muslims.

Advocate Suleman Khan, representing Barq, criticized the amendments, describing them as unconstitutional and arbitrary. He asserted that the removal of "Waqf by user" risks dispossessing the Muslim community of rightful properties designated as Waqf. Moreover, the non-Muslim membership in Waqf councils and boards is viewed as interference in Muslim religious matters.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, enacted after substantial parliamentary discussion, seeks to revise existing laws from 1995 and 2013. However, opposition members, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others, have voiced concerns, leading them to join Barq in seeking judicial intervention from the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025