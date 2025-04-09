Waqf Amendment Faces Supreme Court Challenge Over Constitutional Concerns

Samajwadi Party's Zia Ur Rehman Barq, representing Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has petitioned the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The legislation, Barq contends, violates fundamental rights, citing the removal of "Waqf by user," the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils, and a five-year restriction affecting Muslims.

Advocate Suleman Khan, representing Barq, criticized the amendments, describing them as unconstitutional and arbitrary. He asserted that the removal of "Waqf by user" risks dispossessing the Muslim community of rightful properties designated as Waqf. Moreover, the non-Muslim membership in Waqf councils and boards is viewed as interference in Muslim religious matters.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, enacted after substantial parliamentary discussion, seeks to revise existing laws from 1995 and 2013. However, opposition members, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others, have voiced concerns, leading them to join Barq in seeking judicial intervention from the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)