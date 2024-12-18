Left Menu

Egyptian PM's Brief Health Scare Pauses News Conference

During a televised news conference, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly briefly paused after feeling unwell. Despite being exhausted from previous engagements and a recent severe cold, he resumed the briefing shortly after. This incident occurred while discussing President el-Sissi's meetings and ahead of an upcoming economic summit in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:36 IST
Egyptian PM's Brief Health Scare Pauses News Conference
Egypt
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly experienced a brief health scare during a televised news conference on Wednesday, forcing him to pause his remarks.

The prime minister, visibly unsteady, clutched the microphone stand before momentarily halting the briefing, according to a government spokesperson. Madbouly, 58, had been discussing President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's recent engagements both locally and internationally.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed el-Homsani stated that the prime minister had been feeling dizzy and was recovering from a severe cold. Despite his illness and a busy schedule, including late office hours and early meetings, Madbouly chose not to rest. He has been taking antibiotics to aid his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024