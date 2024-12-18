Egyptian PM's Brief Health Scare Pauses News Conference

Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly experienced a brief health scare during a televised news conference on Wednesday, forcing him to pause his remarks.

The prime minister, visibly unsteady, clutched the microphone stand before momentarily halting the briefing, according to a government spokesperson. Madbouly, 58, had been discussing President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's recent engagements both locally and internationally.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed el-Homsani stated that the prime minister had been feeling dizzy and was recovering from a severe cold. Despite his illness and a busy schedule, including late office hours and early meetings, Madbouly chose not to rest. He has been taking antibiotics to aid his recovery.

