Left Menu

Smooth Transition: Marco Rubio Meets Antony Blinken

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held a meeting with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This follows an earlier phone conversation aimed at ensuring a smooth transition as the Trump administration prepares to take office on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:08 IST
Smooth Transition: Marco Rubio Meets Antony Blinken
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the role of top U.S. diplomat, Marco Rubio, engaged in a face-to-face meeting with current Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. This meeting followed a previous discussion conducted over the phone, according to State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.

During a regular press briefing, Patel disclosed that the two leaders had a 'constructive and substantive conversation.' He emphasized that the current Biden administration endorses a smooth transition in preparation for the second Trump administration set to take office on January 20.

This interaction marks a notable step in ensuring continuity and cooperation in U.S. foreign policy as the transition progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024