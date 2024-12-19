Smooth Transition: Marco Rubio Meets Antony Blinken
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held a meeting with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This follows an earlier phone conversation aimed at ensuring a smooth transition as the Trump administration prepares to take office on January 20.
President-elect Donald Trump's choice for the role of top U.S. diplomat, Marco Rubio, engaged in a face-to-face meeting with current Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. This meeting followed a previous discussion conducted over the phone, according to State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.
During a regular press briefing, Patel disclosed that the two leaders had a 'constructive and substantive conversation.' He emphasized that the current Biden administration endorses a smooth transition in preparation for the second Trump administration set to take office on January 20.
This interaction marks a notable step in ensuring continuity and cooperation in U.S. foreign policy as the transition progresses.
