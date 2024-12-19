Tension Escalates: Congress Accuses BJP of Police Excesses in Protests

In a disconcerting turn of events, senior Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have strongly condemned alleged police excesses that led to the deaths of two party workers amid protests in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Mridul Islam and Prabhat Pandey reportedly died as a result of police actions during demonstrations against alleged governmental misconduct.

Rahul Gandhi expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families, asserting their right to full justice while accusing the BJP of undermining democratic values and constitutional integrity. He highlighted ongoing Satyagraha efforts by Congress in support of Ambedkar's principles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP's aggressive actions against Congress protestors, likening them to oppressive measures of the British Raj. She emphasized the party's dedication to combating the BJP's perceived constitutional violations, marking a significant escalation in the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)