Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Congress Accuses BJP of Police Excesses in Protests

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemn alleged police excesses leading to the deaths of party workers Mridul Islam and Prabhat Pandey during protests in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. They accuse BJP of constitutional violations and police brutality, seeking justice for the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:31 IST
Tension Escalates: Congress Accuses BJP of Police Excesses in Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disconcerting turn of events, senior Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have strongly condemned alleged police excesses that led to the deaths of two party workers amid protests in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Mridul Islam and Prabhat Pandey reportedly died as a result of police actions during demonstrations against alleged governmental misconduct.

Rahul Gandhi expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families, asserting their right to full justice while accusing the BJP of undermining democratic values and constitutional integrity. He highlighted ongoing Satyagraha efforts by Congress in support of Ambedkar's principles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP's aggressive actions against Congress protestors, likening them to oppressive measures of the British Raj. She emphasized the party's dedication to combating the BJP's perceived constitutional violations, marking a significant escalation in the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024