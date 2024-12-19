Trump's Resurgence: A Closer Look at Election Dynamics
Donald Trump returns to the White House with increased support from Hispanic voters, young voters, and those without college degrees. He defeated Kamala Harris by winning 312 Electoral College votes. Key trends show significant gains among Hispanic men and voters aged 18 to 29 compared to 2020.
Donald Trump's return to the White House is characterized by significant gains among sectors such as Hispanic voters, young adults, and those without a college degree. Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the Electoral College was marked by a notable increase in his share of the national popular vote.
An analysis of exit polls conducted by Edison Research reveals that Trump secured higher percentages of Hispanic voters, marking a 14-point rise from 2020. Additionally, there was an 18-point jump among Hispanic men voters. Trump also made inroads with younger voters, increasing his share by 7 points among those aged 18-29.
The data indicates shifting dynamics in voter preferences concerning educational attainment, age, and ethnicity. Trump's appeal among voters without college degrees rose by 6 points, while Harris maintained strong support from Black voters and women with college degrees.
(With inputs from agencies.)