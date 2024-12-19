Trump's Resurgence: A Closer Look at Election Dynamics

Donald Trump's return to the White House is characterized by significant gains among sectors such as Hispanic voters, young adults, and those without a college degree. Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the Electoral College was marked by a notable increase in his share of the national popular vote.

An analysis of exit polls conducted by Edison Research reveals that Trump secured higher percentages of Hispanic voters, marking a 14-point rise from 2020. Additionally, there was an 18-point jump among Hispanic men voters. Trump also made inroads with younger voters, increasing his share by 7 points among those aged 18-29.

The data indicates shifting dynamics in voter preferences concerning educational attainment, age, and ethnicity. Trump's appeal among voters without college degrees rose by 6 points, while Harris maintained strong support from Black voters and women with college degrees.

