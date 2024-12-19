Left Menu

Elon Musk Urges U.S. Republicans: Block Federal Funding Deal

Elon Musk, chosen by President-elect Trump to cut federal spending, appeals to Republicans to reject a temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown. The debate complicates efforts to sustain operations, with fresh aid included in the proposed budget, sparking division among lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:25 IST
Elon Musk Urges U.S. Republicans: Block Federal Funding Deal
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead efforts in reducing federal spending, has called on Republicans in Congress to reject a temporary funding bill, which could trigger a partial government shutdown.

Musk insists on no new laws until Trump resumes office next month, as tensions rise with some House members who plan to support the bill regardless.

This development complicates efforts to keep the government funded, affecting sectors from law enforcement to air travel, just before the Christmas holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024