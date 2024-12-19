Elon Musk Urges U.S. Republicans: Block Federal Funding Deal

Elon Musk, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead efforts in reducing federal spending, has called on Republicans in Congress to reject a temporary funding bill, which could trigger a partial government shutdown.

Musk insists on no new laws until Trump resumes office next month, as tensions rise with some House members who plan to support the bill regardless.

This development complicates efforts to keep the government funded, affecting sectors from law enforcement to air travel, just before the Christmas holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)